Prince Harry, Meghan Markle quit dreams to become ‘American Royal Family'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are seemingly leaving behind their plans for an American Royal Family amid health crisis back in UK.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who quit their positions as senior royals back in 2020, and are now living a life away from the spotlight, are on tether over their future plans.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams said: "There isn't anything that the Sussexes are going to be able to do to monetize their connections with the Royal Family in the future that I can imagine.

"I would also think that Harry will be pretty devastated by the news of his father's treatment for cancer, and also what's happened to Catherine

The expert then noted: "Remember, their popularity is pretty low on both sides of the Atlantic, if anything else happened that was considered tasteless they would plummet."