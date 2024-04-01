 
menu

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle quit dreams to become ‘American Royal Family'

By
Web Desk
|

April 01, 2024

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are seemingly leaving behind their plans for an American Royal Family amid health crisis back in UK.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who quit their positions as senior royals back in 2020, and are now living a life away from the spotlight, are on tether over their future plans.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams said: "There isn't anything that the Sussexes are going to be able to do to monetize their connections with the Royal Family in the future that I can imagine.

"I would also think that Harry will be pretty devastated by the news of his father's treatment for cancer, and also what's happened to Catherine

The expert then noted: "Remember, their popularity is pretty low on both sides of the Atlantic, if anything else happened that was considered tasteless they would plummet."

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘bridges burnt' as monarchy led by Camilla

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘bridges burnt' as monarchy led by Camilla
Priscilla Presley remembers Elvis Presley, Lisa Marie on Easter

Priscilla Presley remembers Elvis Presley, Lisa Marie on Easter
Lily Collins shares 'adorable' selfie with her dog Redford

Lily Collins shares 'adorable' selfie with her dog Redford
Lamar Odom reflects on his bond with ex Khloe Kardashian's brother Rob

Lamar Odom reflects on his bond with ex Khloe Kardashian's brother Rob
Prince Andrew joins King Charles as Kate Middleton, Prince William skip Easter service

Prince Andrew joins King Charles as Kate Middleton, Prince William skip Easter service
Victoria, David Beckham share joyful family moments on Yacht

Victoria, David Beckham share joyful family moments on Yacht
Mark Ronson's character cut from Amy Winehouse's biopic despite producing ‘Back to Black'

Mark Ronson's character cut from Amy Winehouse's biopic despite producing ‘Back to Black'
Paul Wesley praises girlfriend Natalie Kuckenburg for her humour

Paul Wesley praises girlfriend Natalie Kuckenburg for her humour
Rebel Wilson details how Sacha Baron Cohen ‘humiliated' her due to her size

Rebel Wilson details how Sacha Baron Cohen ‘humiliated' her due to her size
King Charles shares new sweet video message video

King Charles shares new sweet video message

‘SNL': Travis Scott, Ramy Youssef join Please Don't Destroy trio for hilarious rap skit

‘SNL': Travis Scott, Ramy Youssef join Please Don't Destroy trio for hilarious rap skit

King Charles true intentions over abdication for Prince William revealed video

King Charles true intentions over abdication for Prince William revealed