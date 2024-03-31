‘SNL': Travis Scott, Ramy Youssef join Please Don't Destroy trio for hilarious rap skit

Travis Scott and Ramy Youssef were the musical guest and the host on latest 'SNL' episode

Travis Scott and Ramy Youssef joined the Please Don’t Destroy trio in a humorous Saturday Night Live sketch which also involved rap.

In the sketch, Ramy stops by the trio’s – John Higgins, Ben Marshall and Martin Herlihy – writers’ room and says, “Yo dudes, what’s up? You won’t believe this, but I was just with Travis Scott and he wants to take us out tonight. Dude, we’re going to have a twisted, rockin’ ball with Travis Scott, man.”

“A what?” asks Herlihy.

“Like a twisted…um, why don’t we just go?” Youssef struggles to explain.

The trio then join Ramy and Travis in a limo, where they all rap. Some of the lyrics included:

John Higgins: “On our way to the function, we smokin’ blunts and feeling so alive, all the honeys looking scrumptious.”

Ben Marshall: “Ain’t that something? My haters done in, I’m with Travis Scott and Ramy Youssef smoking dumb spliffs.”

Travis Scott: “I’m getting high, it’s like I’m sitting on a ski lift. We getting faded, we feel amazing, life is like a movie…”

Ramy Youssef: “Na, it’s like a painting.”

The guys then get to a club and continue smoking pot, but end up getting “too high.”

“I think we got too high,” Higgins sings as his eyes turn red.

“You good?” asks Scott.

As the guys sing lyrics like, “Smoke too much and I got scared / Haven’t smoked since high school, this is not fun / If I close my eyes am I still, like, here?,” they realize Ramy’s missing.

Ben then raps: “Am I standing normal? Dude, where is Ramy?”

John adds: “He did not smoke. Man, I bet he’s feeling awesome…”

Ramy, who didn’t drink or smoke, isn’t high but busy second guessing his outfit and things he said.

He raps: “Why did I wear shorts? Had so much time to change. I don’t even smoke weed, this is pure anxiety, and why did I say that thing before? A twisted, rockin’ ball, that’s not a phrase, man. I’m really hoping everyone forgot that I said that.”