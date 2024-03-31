 
Lily Collins shares 'adorable' selfie with her dog Redford

By
Web Desk
|

March 31, 2024

Lily Collins shares 'adorable' selfie with her dog Redford

Lily Collins, famed for her role in Emily in Paris shared an adorable selfie with her dog, Redford on Easter.

Taking to Instagram, Collins posted a selfie with her dog instead of 'an Easter bunny' this year.

Snuggled up in bed with her dog, the Love, Rosie star can be seen making a cute pout for the candid selfie.

Collins captioned the post with, "I don’t have an Easter bunny this year but @redforddog is doing his best impression."

Adding further Collins wished everyone, "Happy Easter."

Fans and followers showered their love and admiration in the comments section for the Tolkien actress.

One fan wrote, "So adorable happy Easter."

Another added, "Good morning and happy Easter"

"Happy Easter to you and that little man, btw Redford did an incredible job," the third comment read.

Lily Collins who is currently busy filming for Emily in Paris season 4, recently celebrated her 30th birthday on sets of the show, alongside her husband, Charlie McDowell and co-stars Ashley Park and Paul Forman.

