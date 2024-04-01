 
King Charles faces fresh allegations after Easter Sunday service

By
Web Desk
|

April 01, 2024

Britain’s King Charles is facing fresh allegations related to Prince Andrew after the former joined the monarch and other royals for Easter Sunday Service.

Anti-monarchy group Republic CEO Graham Smith has issued a statement saying "Andrew would not be there without the blessing of his older brother. Charles clearly isn't interested in the accusations and wants to continue on as if nothing has happened."

He further said, "As many suspected, Andrew's withdrawal from many aspects of public life is about PR, not standards or accountability."

"Charles has only helped to protect his brother from his accusers, he has not helped the accusers or done anything to allay fears of other victims of abuse perpetrated by powerful men," Smith alleged.

The group’s chief went on to say, “Some people have questioned whether Republic should protest while Charles and Kate are being treated for cancer. This is why we continue to protest, because the institution needs to be challenged and few people are willing to challenge it."

The Republic shared Smith’s statement on X, formerly Twitter handle.


