Prince William, Princess Kate ask Prince Harry, Meghan to bring kids to UK

April 01, 2024

Prince William and Princess Kate have reportedly taken big steps to end their feud with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, per a royal expert.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down from their roles as senior royals and have since had a strained relationship with the Royal Family due to their explosive statements about them in their Netflix docuseries, Harry’s memoir Spare and their interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Now, royal author Tom Quinn says the Prince and Princess of Wales are making an effort to reconcile with the Sussexes. The couple have asked Harry and Meghan to bring their kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet to the U.K.

"There is no way Meghan would bring the children to the UK. William and Kate have suggested that Meghan and Harry bring the children and that the two couples and their families try to make up, but the suggestion is not leading anywhere so far," Tom told The Mirror.

This comes after Prince Harry lost a High Court challenge in the UK security case against RAVEC. The Duke’s security status was downgraded when he moved to America, which he argued was unfair. 

He said he couldn’t bring his children to England due to the decreased security. Harry then decided to appeal the decision one last time. 

