King Charles feeling, looking reluctant with the public amid cancer treatment

April 01, 2024

King Charles has seemingly been looking rather reluctant towards public dealings ever since he got diagnosed with cancer.

Everything has been shared by royal commentator and body language expert Judi James.

She shared all her thoughts during a candid chat with Femail.

While starting it off she referenced King Charles' demeanor during the Easter service outing and said, “Charles looked as though he was enjoying himself enormously, back with his loyal fans and partly back at work again.”

“His cheeks were lifted and rounded and he displayed his signature gestures and signals of good humour, pulling a comedy mouth shape at the hosts before turning to engage in what looked like some banter with the crowds.”

The expert also pointed out the existence of “a fluttering wave of affection before pointing and joking with his brows raised in recognition” towards the public.

In the eyes of Ms James, “This was no swift wave and disappear, the four waves before he stepped inside suggested some reluctance to step out of the spotlight again.”

She also referfnced Queen Camilla’s body language during her analysis and pointed out that “Camilla did not seem to be on any form of nursing duty, with no anxious glances at her husband.”

“The smile and wave she performed offered similar signals of reassurance and even some pride that Charles is easing back into public life again,” Ms James also added before signing off.

