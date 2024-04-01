 
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle will ‘never be allowed' to return to Firm ‘on their terms'

By
Web Desk
|

April 01, 2024

file footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle aren’t likely to return to the Royal Family as senior working royals as the bridges have been "completely burnt," per an expert.

PR guru Lynn Carratt, who specializes in royal commentary, believes it’s unlikely the Sussexes will return to the family even amid King Charles and Princess Kate’s cancer treatments.

"It's doubtful that Meghan and Harry will return to the Royal Family as working Royals, even with Charles and Kate undergoing treatment for cancer," Lynn from Press Box PR told The Mirror.

“The monarchy at the moment is being led by Camilla, which, a few years ago we never believed we’d see, Prince Edward and Sophie, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, have stepped up their support for the Queen," Lynn added.

Lynn also noted how Princess Anne takes on public facing duties, "year after year" and how "can't see that slowing anytime soon, especially while her brother is ill".

"The bridges have been burnt between Harry and Meghan in terms of becoming working members of the Royal family, the family doesn't think they can trust them," she continued.

Lynn claimed the Sussexes will “also never be allowed to work part-time as royals while splitting their time between the UK and America and doing it on their terms".

"It was refused before, and I can't see that being any different now," she added.

Harry and Meghan stepped down as working royals in 2020 and moved to California. The duo have since been vocal about their time with the royals and have made bombshell claims of mistreatment at their hands.

Concluding her analysis, Lynn said, "While Harry is now trying to build family bridges with his father and his brother and his sister-in-law in terms of a family relationship, the past arguments that have ensued in public and the gulf is still deep from them and this would affect them coming back to the work to become working Royals."

