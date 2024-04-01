 
Prince Harry sees Prince William's growing bond with Queen Camilla as 'betrayal'

Web Desk
April 01, 2024

Prince Harry sees Prince William's growing bond with Queen Camilla as 'betrayal'

A royal expert has disclosed Prince Harry’s reaction to his elder brother Prince William’s growing bond with their stepmother Queen Camilla amid King Charles ongoing cancer treatment.

Speaking to the Mirror, per Daily Express UK, royal expert Tom Quinn claims Harry will see William’s current relationship with Camilla as a "betrayal."

The royal commentator claims: “He really distrusts that William actually gets on rather well now with Camilla – Harry will see this as a betrayal.”

“He was shocked when William realised that Camilla, far from being the monster they thought her when they were children, is actually a rather nice woman," Tom Quinn further said.

King Charles younger son Harry, in his bombshell memoir Spare, had claimed that along with Prince William, they both objected to their father’s second marriage and were initially left concerned that Camilla would be a “wicked stepmother”.

Earlier, the Mirror had quoted royal expert Jennie Bond claiming that Queen Camilla and Prince William's relationship has strengthened and that they have become an unexpected ally amid the royal family's health crises.

