 
menu

Diddy turns comments off as he breaks Instagram silence amid federal investigation

By
Web Desk
|

April 01, 2024

Sean “Diddy” Combs hadnt posted anything on social media since his homes were raided
Sean “Diddy” Combs hadn't posted anything on social media since his homes were raided

Sean “Diddy” Combs broke his Instagram silence on Easter to share snaps of his youngest daughter in a Moana outfit.

Diddy’s social media was silent since his homes in Miami and Los Angeles were raided by Homeland Security on 25 March as part of an ongoing federal investigation regarding sex trafficking.

However, as he made his comeback after the short time away from his Instagram handle, he notably kept the comments off.


In the post, the Coming Home singer’s youngest daughter Love, whom he welcomed with ex Dana Tran, posed in colorful clothes, featuring a floral printed dress with a matching purse and pink coat.

The music mogul is currently embroiled in many lawsuits, including gang rape, sex trafficking, and sexual assault.

Diddy turns comments off as he breaks Instagram silence amid federal investigation

Since the raid on his two homes, the rapper has been seen in public a few times, looking unbothered and even flashing smiles and peace signs to the paparazzi.

In the first outing, Diddy was photographed outside a golf club in Miami with his twin daughters Jessie James and D’Lila Star, 17. The musician, 54, flashed a peace sign at the cameras as he looked unbothered by the ongoing cases. 

Diddy turns comments off as he breaks Instagram silence amid federal investigation

In another outing, fitness coach Wes Watson bumped into Diddy in Miami and shared snaps to his Instagram story. 

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle never learns from mistakes and branded incapable of regret

Meghan Markle never learns from mistakes and branded incapable of regret
Kate Middleton turning to mom during cancer battle

Kate Middleton turning to mom during cancer battle
Shakira says ‘Barbie' was ‘emasculating': ‘My sons absolutely hated it'

Shakira says ‘Barbie' was ‘emasculating': ‘My sons absolutely hated it'

Prince William, Kate Middleton juggling idea of taking Kingship from King Charles

Prince William, Kate Middleton juggling idea of taking Kingship from King Charles
‘No respite' for Bianca Censori as she becomes ‘publicity stunt' on Easter outing with Kanye

‘No respite' for Bianca Censori as she becomes ‘publicity stunt' on Easter outing with Kanye

Kate Middleton, Prince William are coming closer to being king and queen video

Kate Middleton, Prince William are coming closer to being king and queen
Prince Harry sees Prince William's growing bond with Queen Camilla as 'betrayal'

Prince Harry sees Prince William's growing bond with Queen Camilla as 'betrayal'
'Outer Banks' star Chase Stokes spills the beans on season 4 of hit show

'Outer Banks' star Chase Stokes spills the beans on season 4 of hit show
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle will ‘never be allowed' to return to Firm ‘on their terms' video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle will ‘never be allowed' to return to Firm ‘on their terms'
Victoria, David Beckham sing their hearts out on yacht in adorable video video

Victoria, David Beckham sing their hearts out on yacht in adorable video
King Charles feeling, looking reluctant with the public amid cancer treatment video

King Charles feeling, looking reluctant with the public amid cancer treatment
King Charles' siblings turning into protective shields in first public outing video

King Charles' siblings turning into protective shields in first public outing