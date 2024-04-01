Diddy turns comments off as he breaks Instagram silence amid federal investigation

Sean “Diddy” Combs hadn't posted anything on social media since his homes were raided

Sean “Diddy” Combs broke his Instagram silence on Easter to share snaps of his youngest daughter in a Moana outfit.

Diddy’s social media was silent since his homes in Miami and Los Angeles were raided by Homeland Security on 25 March as part of an ongoing federal investigation regarding sex trafficking.

However, as he made his comeback after the short time away from his Instagram handle, he notably kept the comments off.





In the post, the Coming Home singer’s youngest daughter Love, whom he welcomed with ex Dana Tran, posed in colorful clothes, featuring a floral printed dress with a matching purse and pink coat.

The music mogul is currently embroiled in many lawsuits, including gang rape, sex trafficking, and sexual assault.

Since the raid on his two homes, the rapper has been seen in public a few times, looking unbothered and even flashing smiles and peace signs to the paparazzi.

In the first outing, Diddy was photographed outside a golf club in Miami with his twin daughters Jessie James and D’Lila Star, 17. The musician, 54, flashed a peace sign at the cameras as he looked unbothered by the ongoing cases.

In another outing, fitness coach Wes Watson bumped into Diddy in Miami and shared snaps to his Instagram story.