Kylie Kelce cheers on Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift romance

April 01, 2024

Travis Kelce's sister-in-law Kylie Kelce recently spoke about him dating Taylor Swift.

According to PEOPLE report, Kylie during an interview on the Today show shared how her family is fully supportive of the NFL star and the Blank Space singer's relationship.

"Ultimately, if Travis is happy, we’re happy, We are always cheering on Uncle Trav, it’s such a treat to be able to do that on and off the field... it’s been amazing," Kylie, wife of Jason Kelce said.

Kylie, also talked about her husband, Jason Kelce's recent retirement, joking that he need to find activities to keep him busy outside of their home, especially with their house full of young children.

She said, "I think nothing is off the table at this point, I think — he’s my husband so I’m biased — but he’s so good at everything he tries, it’s kinda a pain in the butt. He said nothing is off the table. I think he’s an ideas guy so I think he’s just letting them brew and see what happens."

