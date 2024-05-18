 

Sophie Turner dishes details about one thing she 'lives for'

Sophie Turner opened up about a really important part of her life

By
Web Desk

May 18, 2024

Photo: Sophie Turner dishes details about one thing she 'lives for'

Sophie Turner seemingly does not have a penchant for cooking, but she loves to eat.

Sophie Turner recently sat down for a detailed interview with British Vogue, in which she talked about a myriad of different topics.

During this chat, the former wife of Joe Jonas also opened up about her not-so-good cooking skills.

The Game of Thrones actress confessed, “I love takeaways. I live for takeaways.”

She also added, “I spend most of my life ordering takeaways.”

Spilling the beans on her cooking skills, the 28-year-old revealed, “not the best cook in the world,” but she claimed, “I’ll cook for my kids, but that’s about it.”

To note here, Sophie shares two daughters, Willa and Delphine, with ex-husband Joe, who is a member of the American boyband, Jonas Brothers.

“I won’t cook for myself ‘cause I know it’s gonna be rubbish,” she continued before admitting to have “the palate of a 2-year-old.”

Touching on her love for chicken, the actress mentioned, “It’s just bringing back memories of, like, after you’ve been out at the local club, or whatever, then there’s always, like, a chicken shop across the street.”

She concluded the topic by remarking, “This brings back, like, 2:00 a.m. memories, you know?”

How Johnny Depp is faring after ‘weight' of Amber Heard scandal ‘lifted'
How Johnny Depp is faring after ‘weight' of Amber Heard scandal ‘lifted'
Barbra Streisand's husband James Brolin ‘sick of' her crush on Ralph Fiennes
Barbra Streisand's husband James Brolin ‘sick of' her crush on Ralph Fiennes
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'highly sensitive' regarding Archewell Foundation video
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'highly sensitive' regarding Archewell Foundation
Prince Harry, Meghan receive sweet advice for success of new projects
Prince Harry, Meghan receive sweet advice for success of new projects
King Charles ‘filmsy excuses' for snubbing Harry reveal his fury video
King Charles ‘filmsy excuses' for snubbing Harry reveal his fury
Will Smith gets candid on making ‘I Am Legend 2' with Michael B. Jordan
Will Smith gets candid on making ‘I Am Legend 2' with Michael B. Jordan
Benny Blanco talks about 'easiest' girlfriend Selena Gomez
Benny Blanco talks about 'easiest' girlfriend Selena Gomez
King Charles Trooping the Colour plans laid bare amid warning video
King Charles Trooping the Colour plans laid bare amid warning
Psychic makes new predictions about Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's marriage
Psychic makes new predictions about Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's marriage
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle foreign tours ‘dangerous' for monarchy video
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle foreign tours ‘dangerous' for monarchy
Anti-monarchy group adds to King Charles worries with latest announcement
Anti-monarchy group adds to King Charles worries with latest announcement
Princess Eugenie, Beatrice take big step to avoid split in royal family video
Princess Eugenie, Beatrice take big step to avoid split in royal family