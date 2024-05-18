Photo: Sophie Turner dishes details about one thing she 'lives for'

Sophie Turner seemingly does not have a penchant for cooking, but she loves to eat.

Sophie Turner recently sat down for a detailed interview with British Vogue, in which she talked about a myriad of different topics.

During this chat, the former wife of Joe Jonas also opened up about her not-so-good cooking skills.

The Game of Thrones actress confessed, “I love takeaways. I live for takeaways.”

She also added, “I spend most of my life ordering takeaways.”

Spilling the beans on her cooking skills, the 28-year-old revealed, “not the best cook in the world,” but she claimed, “I’ll cook for my kids, but that’s about it.”

To note here, Sophie shares two daughters, Willa and Delphine, with ex-husband Joe, who is a member of the American boyband, Jonas Brothers.

“I won’t cook for myself ‘cause I know it’s gonna be rubbish,” she continued before admitting to have “the palate of a 2-year-old.”

Touching on her love for chicken, the actress mentioned, “It’s just bringing back memories of, like, after you’ve been out at the local club, or whatever, then there’s always, like, a chicken shop across the street.”

She concluded the topic by remarking, “This brings back, like, 2:00 a.m. memories, you know?”