Bianca Censori ‘awkward' with Kanye West's kids amid Easter outing?

April 03, 2024

Bianca Censori, who is married to Kanye West, is seemingly a proud stem mother.

On Sunday, the Australian wife of the controversial American rapper was seen ‘being uncomfortable’ with the cameras as the duo went for a cozy cinema outing along with Kanye’s four kids, North, Saint, Chicago and, Psalm, whom he shares with the SKIMS founder and ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

After this outing, the skilled body language expert Judi James spoke to The Mirror about the 29-year-old’s ‘covered-up’ fashion choice and demeanor around the kids.

Elaborating on the mogul’s skintight silver jumpsuit and silver heels, Judi addressed, "Bianca can be seen behind them throwing what looks like a proud stepmom-style smile at them.”

“As they emerge but her own pose, with one arm across her body in a barrier gesture as she holds her other arm, suggests some awkwardness as she takes her own turn in front of the cameras,” she continued to mention.

Judi also indicated that the Yeezy designer appeared to be less than comfortable when she was thrown in front of the cameras.

"She seems to dash into their waiting car while Kanye dashes in after her, hands stuffed into his pockets,” Judi stated.

Wrapping up the chat, the expert mentioned about the Vultures crooner, “as he throws one dad-style checking glance at his children before boarding after his wife."

