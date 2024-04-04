 
menu

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle could use ‘unique' kids ability to heal rift with Royal

By
Web Desk
|

April 04, 2024

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry can soften relationship with the Royal Family through their children.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are all set to jet off to the UK in May, are urged to bring Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet to meet family across the pond.

Speaking exclusively to The Mirror, relationship expert Louella Anderson suggests: "It's a positive first step for the family to try and come together and heal their relationships. Children have a unique ability to bring joy and positivity, and seeing them interact and bond with their cousins could remind the adults of the importance of family and forgiveness.

She then speaks about the bond between Sussex children and their cousins.

“The children could form their own bond, which could have a positive ripple effect on the adults. This could motivate William, Kate, Harry, and Meghan to work through their issues for the sake of their children and the future of their relationships."

However, Louella iterates: "While having their children visit might help soften tensions and open the door for a reconciliation between William, Kate, Harry and Meghan, it's unlikely that it would completely resolve the issues between them."

More From Entertainment:

Taylor Swift's makeup artist shares backstory behind her classic red lip

Taylor Swift's makeup artist shares backstory behind her classic red lip

Prince Harry's ‘Kate Middleton remarks' coming back: ‘Painful place'

Prince Harry's ‘Kate Middleton remarks' coming back: ‘Painful place'
Prince Harry knows Royals will ‘look down on' Meghan new brand

Prince Harry knows Royals will ‘look down on' Meghan new brand

Drew Goddard gives rare update on new 'Matrix' movie

Drew Goddard gives rare update on new 'Matrix' movie
Meghan Markle demands apology from Kate amid Royal ‘storm': Expert

Meghan Markle demands apology from Kate amid Royal ‘storm': Expert
Chance the Rapper ends marriage with Kirsten Corley after 5 years

Chance the Rapper ends marriage with Kirsten Corley after 5 years
Prince Harry will have ‘explaining' to do if he skips UK trip

Prince Harry will have ‘explaining' to do if he skips UK trip

Diddy's ex girlfriend Cassie feels 'courageous' amid SA lawsuits

Diddy's ex girlfriend Cassie feels 'courageous' amid SA lawsuits