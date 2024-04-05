Real reason Prince Harry has to see Prince William, King Charles on UK visit

file footage

Prince Harry has no other option but to see Prince William and King Charles during his U.K. visit in May.



The Duke of Sussex is expected to visit England in May for the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games. Harry’s meeting with his father is somewhat expected, but whether he’ll see his brother amid Kate’s ongoing cancer battle remains to be seen.

Royal author Tom Quinn says the Duke will have no option but to meet with his brother since any excuse he makes for not doing so will only earn him criticism.

"Barring a major upset, Harry will certainly return to the UK for the Invictus games in May – it's his baby,” Tom told The Mirror.

"If he decides not to come, it will take some explaining, because everyone will assume it's because he doesn't want the awkwardness of having to meet his brother or having to choose not to meet him," he added.

He went on to explain: "Not coming would be worse than finding some sort of compromise where Harry sees William for 10 minutes or comes up with some reason why he doesn't have time to see his brother and his father and has to get back to the States quickly to be with his children. But no one is going to be fooled by these excuses."