Sacha Baron Cohen faces marital woes amid Rebel Wilson controversy

Sacha Baron Cohen and wife Isla Fisher have called it quits on their marriage amid the former’s controversy with Rebel Wilson.

According to Page Six, the couple, who share three children and keep their relationship away from the public eye, sparked breakup rumors after the 52-year-old comedic actor attended CAA’s A-list Oscar party alone in March.

Moreover, the Now You See Me actress was also seen “hiding her left hand” in photos she posted online from an event by fashion designer Monique Lhuillier in December 2023, according to the outlet.

An insider told the publication that they haven’t filed for divorce yet but Sacha has already met with celebrity divorce lawyer Laura Wasser late last year.

The revelation comes after Rebel Wilson called her The Brothers Grimsby co-star “a massive a**hole” and talked about her difficult working experience with him in her memoir Rebel Rising.

The Pitch Perfect star also shared on her Instagram story that Sacha is trying to “threaten” her over the allegations.

“He’s hired a crisis PR manager and lawyers. He’s trying to stop the press coming out about my new book,” she penned on her social media.

A rep for Sacha denied the accusations and told Page Six, “While we appreciate the importance of speaking out, these demonstrably false claims are directly contradicted by contemporaneous documents, film footage and eyewitness accounts from those present before, during and after the production of ‘Grimsby.’”