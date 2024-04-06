Nicola Coughlan reveals her unique demand for 'Bridgerton' season 3

Nicola Coughlan, famed for her role as Penelope Featherington in the Netflix series Bridgerton, has a unique clause in her contract for the show's third season.

According to reports, during an interview with SiriusXM Hits 1, Coughlan revealed that she requested an alternate version of the season with less nudity, specifically for her family to watch.

Coughlan emphasized that this because she grew up in an Irish Catholic family, stating, "It’s literally written into my contract, People think I’m like saying it as a joke. I just don’t want to. I grew up Irish Catholic. That’s just not how we vibe."

The actress also shared her mother's initial shock at the series' explicit content, saying, "When she first saw Bridgerton, she didn’t know it was gonna be so saucy."

"And then you get a bottom, Jonathan Bailey’s lovely bottom, about two minutes into the first episode ever. And she was like, ‘What is this? But then, now she thinks it’s fantastic and really funny, and she keeps talking about bottoms," she further added.