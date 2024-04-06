Dakota Fanning, Andrew Scott reveal their driving dilemmas as 'Ripley' premieres

file footage

Dakota Fanning has revealed she only learned driving a few years ago - and her co-star Andrew Scott hasn’t fared much better.



Dakota and Andrew sat down to promote their new Netflix limited series Ripley which is based on Patricia Highsmith’s acclaimed Tom Ripley novels.

The plot follows conman and serial killer Tom Ripley (played by Andrew) as he gets close to Dickie Greenleaf (Johnny Flynn) and his girlfriend Marge Sherwood (Dakota).

During their Elle interview, Dakota asked Andrew why he hasn't learned to drive, while noting “I only learned to drive four years ago."

Andrew then quipped, “That makes me feel better.”

“I sort of do know a tiny little bit how to drive,” he shared. “But I live in Central London and it's my carbon footprint.”

The duo’s new series Ripley premiered on Netflix on Friday. The limited series isn’t the first adaptation of the classic novels. In 1999, Matt Damon, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Jude Law brought the novels to life in The Talented Mr. Ripley.

Discussing her approach to playing the character of Marge, Dakota previously revealed that she didn’t take inspiration from Gwyneth’s portrayal in the 1999 film.

“I revisit the film because I love it, but I didn’t find it helpful in terms of playing Marge or stepping into this world because the vibe of this is entirely separate,” Dakota told British Vogue.

“Marge has some ulterior motives as well. She’s kind of using this situation that she’s found herself in to her benefit a little bit, too,” she added.