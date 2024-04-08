 
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to bring ‘spring surprise' for Royal Family

April 08, 2024

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might give a ‘spring surprise’ to the Royal Family, it is believed.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are expected to arrive in the UK for the Invictus Games anniversary in the coming month, could pull off something unexpected.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams reveals: "The Sussexes do spring surprises. This has happened before, and you never know what might happen in the coming weeks or months. But I don't think Harry would do anything without Megan's consent," says royal expert and biographer Richard Fitzwilliams.

Speaking to The Sun, Fitzwililams added: "The best way of resolving the rift, if it is to be resolved, is to do it privately. With Catherine and the King’s illness - that is an enormous game changer even when there are deep family rifts. The two very senior members of the royal family, are very, are seriously ill, and you can't really predict what's what's going to happen."

