Prince William gets strength from King Charles to deal with Kate's cancer

April 08, 2024

Prince William is proving to be a doting husband to Kate Middleton by supporting and caring for her and their three kids following her shocking cancer diagnosis.

The Prince of William is trying to stand strong not just for Kate but also for his father King Charles, who has also been diagnosed of cancer.

A royal insider told Closer Weekly that William draws strength from his father to deal with the challenging situation at hand.

“William is stronger than most people give him credit for,” they said, revealing that he has gone through a tough period when his mother, Princess Diana, passed away when he was just 15.

“William gets strength from Charles, and he also has a few core friends from Eton College and the University of St. Andrews that he talks to,” the tipster added.

As for Kate, “she always knew her husband was supportive, but she has never seen this side of William,” the insider said, adding, “He has stepped up in ways that have made her very proud.”

Before concluding, the source said Kate’s condition has brought her and William closer to King Charles and Queen Camilla, who has stepped up her game to fill in for her husband and the Princess of Wales.

