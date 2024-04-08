Amanda Holden's flirty compliment makes ‘Ghostbusters' star Paul Rudd blush

Amanda Holden interviewed Paul Rudd as he promotes his new 'Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire' movie

Amanda Holden gushed over Paul Rudd’s Ghostbusters outfit during his appearance on her Heart Breakfast show, leading the Ant Man star to blush.

Amanda told Paul he looked “fetching” in his Ghostbusters outfit when he appeared on the show this morning. Paul stars in Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, which was released on March 22.

Amanda said: “You look so fetching in a boiler suit!”

Blushing, the 55-year-old replied, “Oh, I do? Oh my gosh, thanks!”

Amanda continued commenting on the boiler suit, saying, “It’s definitely for you. Is it comfy wearing one? Is it difficult when you need the loo?”

“No. It’s really...honestly... after being in an Ant Man suit, everything is comfortable! The Ghostbusters suit is nice and roomy,” Paul explained.

“You can have a big lunch?” Amanda quipped, as Paul said: “You absolutely can. You just loosen the belt a little bit if you need to. But there’s plenty of room.”

Calling it a “brilliant film”, Amanda asked Paul what made him do another Ghosbusters movie after 2021’s Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

Paul explained: “Well, honestly, I know Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson and Annie Potts (the original Ghostbusters line-up). I mean, all of these are the original Ghostbusters and sometimes, you know, it’s such a fun job this job and I am so grateful that I get to do it. But getting to kind of, I don’t know, be on a Ghostbusters set, in the firehouse with the original Ghostbusters is so surreal that sometimes you just go, what a life experience this would be.”