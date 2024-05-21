Jennifer Lopez's desperate attempt to save failing tour by using Ben Affleck marriage

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are said to be taking a divorce as both are living in separate homes despite being in the same city – Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, the singer-actor is also gearing up for her upcoming tour This Is Me... Live: The Greatest Hits, which has struggled to generate ticket sales as expected.



Now, rumours about JLo and Affleck’s marital woes have led many to speculate that the singer is using the tittle-tattle to divert attention from her disastrous tour ticket sales.

According to multiple publications, several of JLo’s concerts were cancelled because of low ticket sales, prompting her to rebrand the tour from “This Is Me... Now” to “This Is Me... Live: The Greatest Hits.”



The rebrand suggests that Lopez is trying to attract more fans to buy her tickets of the tour, which will revolve around her discography, for those who didn’t connect with her latest songs.

Amid heated rumours that the JLo and Affleck are headed for divorce, some fans took to social media claiming that this seems to be a stunt to boost her tour ticket sale.

One wrote under the comment section of a news dropped by People Magazine, “Is it a publicity stunt to boost her low tour sales???”

Another added, “I think Jennifer is only trying to divert attention from the fact that she has failed to sell tickets of her upcoming tour with these speculations.”



One took to X (formerly Twitter) to offer a wider take on the matter, writing, “Jennifer Lopez seems to be shifting attention from the massive fail her new tour ‘This Is Me… Now’ has been.”

“She literally had to cancel concerts cause there were no sales,” they added. “The whole Ben Affleck marriage woes seems way to divert attention from the tour or maybe to boost sales.”