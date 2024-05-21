 

Prince William takes over key role from King Charles as Harry watches from afar

King Charles sends important message to Prince Harry by granting important position to William

May 21, 2024

Prince William takes over key role from King Charles as Harry watches from afar 

King Charles made Prince William the Colonel-in-Chief of the Army Air Corps, a title he held for more than 30 years, in a power move to send an important message to Prince Harry, claimed an expert.

If the Duke of Sussex had not stepped down as the senior working member of the Royal, he would have most likely gotten the title instead of his brother because he has actually served in that unit in Afghanistan.

Speaking on the matter, royal expert and commentator Jennie Bond claimed that the King wanted to make a ‘deliberate statement’ about the monarchy's enduring legacy.

She told The Mirror, "The image of the King and the future King together sends out a powerful message about the continuity of the monarchy."

"I think it was an example of mutual support the King handing a highly significant appointment to his older, loyal son and Prince William showing that he is ready and willing to take on some of his father's duties as and when the time is right,” she added.

The statement seemed to be directed at Harry who has been accused of snatching the Royal family’s authority away by carrying out his own ‘faux-Royal’ tour to Nigeria. 

