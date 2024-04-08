 
Bianca Censori puts up with Kanye West's ‘madness' as 'a means to an end'

Web Desk
April 08, 2024

Bianca Censori is reportedly enduring Kanye West’s ‘madness’ because shes ambitious
Bianca Censori isn’t the “victim” in her marriage with Kanye West, per an insider. The Yeezy architect is said to be enduring the racy outfits Ye makes her wear as a “means to an end.”

“Bianca is extremely intelligent, well-educated, and beyond ambitious,” a source told The National Enquirer.

“This idea that she’s some sort of victim in is way off the mark. She’s absolutely loving the attention she creates by bating her body in public,” the source continued.

“She’s got no problem flaunting her incredible body if that’s what keeps Kanye happy,” claimed the insider. “Putting up with his madness is a means to an end for her. Bianca is getting everything she wants in the way of fashion deals and connections.”

“Kanye has already raised her profile so much she’s now in a position where he needs her as much as she needs him — and she’s going to take it all the way to the bank!”

Kanye married Bianca on December 20, 2022, a month after his divorce from Kim Kardashian was finalized. Kanye was married to the American Horror Story star for six years and shares kids North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm West with her.

