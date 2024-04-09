 
John Cena spills on 'private' marriage with Shay Shariatzadeh

April 09, 2024

John Cena spilled on the privacy of his relationship with wife Shay Shariatzadeh.

In an episode of Dax Shepard‘s Armchair Expert podcast on Monday, the 46-year-old WWE star said that he likes to keep their marriage private in order to protect his partner because he “values her safety and wellbeing.”

“One of the promises I made to her on the altar was, "I will never put you or I’ll do my best to not put you in an undue harm’s way,"' John said.

The Barbie actor continued: “So a lot of it is just about genuine safety. And it’s not to say that everyone out there has bad intentions or we’d ever run into someone bad, but you also never know when someone feels threatened.”

“If my wife, who is my travel partner and partner in life, now feels unsafe or uncomfortable in all these new places we go, I got another hurdle to climb in my personal life. It’s just an exercise in the strength of boundaries and the value of boundaries,” John concluded.

The couple were first romantically linked when they were seen out for a dinner date in March 2019.

They later tied the knot on October 12, 2020 at an attorney's office in Tampa, Florida and held a ceremony later after pandemic restrictions were lifted.

