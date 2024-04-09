Meghan Markle looking to Wallis Simpson for a spiritual forebear?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s determination to make money and alleged luck in finding each other has just been highlighted by experts.



Royal author Alexander Larman made these allegations public against the Sussexes.

The expert weighed in on everything while speaking to GB News and during that chat she compared the Duke of Sussex to Edward VIII, and Meghan Markle to Wallis Simpson.

The expert was also quoted saying, “I think they are very, very lucky to find each other because they've made two people miserable rather than four.”

“Much of the same thing can be said about the Duke and Duchess of Windsor.”

Larman also added, “I was looking at the American Riviera Orchard revelation the other day and I thought Wallis Simpson, who was obviously Meghan's spiritual forebear, would have done her own lifestyle brand - but with quite so crass a title? I don't think so. I think they definitely are.”