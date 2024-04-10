Prince Harry terrified of ‘tagging along' as Meghan launches brand

Prince Harry is reportedly not happy with running a commercial enterprise with Meghan Markle.

The Duke of Sussex, who is on the passenger seat as Meghan launches her own lifestyle brand, would have been horrified over the thought if it were a few years ago.

Royal expert Tom Quinn tells Mirror: "The irony is that when it comes to the new brand Meghan is always going to be the front runner and Harry will tag along behind – poor Harry is destined always to be the spare, but this time in a commercial enterprise that would’ve horrified him 10 years ago."

"Harry is especially vulnerable to the terror of having nothing to do - he will be pushing Mehan to include him as much as possible in what she does, but Meghan also needs the sparkle her royal connection adds to any commercial activity,” the expert notes, adding that Harry is unhappy with the turn of events.