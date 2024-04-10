Princess Beatrice 'devastated' over Netflix original 'Scoop'

Princess Beatrice might have just expressed distress upon being discussed in the latest Netflix series, based on her father, Prince Andrew.

Netflix released the drama, titled, Scoop, last week, while they launched its trailer about three weeks ago.

The film is headlined by Rufus Sewell as the disgraced Duke of York and Gillian Anderson as Emily Maitlis.

Scoop is based on the events surrounding the Newsnight interview of November 2019, where Charity Wakefield portrays princess Beatrice.

According to OK! magazine, some insiders revealed how the royal herself feels about the Netflix original.

Reportedly, Beatrice feels "unfairly targeted" after her involvement in discussions surrounding the interview discussed in the film.



"Bea is dreading the release of Emily’s version of events because she thinks she will feature more heavily in it,” the source revealed.

The insider continued, “She believes it will stir everything up for no reason and nobody will let her live it down. To say she is upset is an understatement - she’s devastated."

Additionally, the 35-year-old is also dreading the upcoming release of the Amazon MGM Studios series, A Very Royal Scandal, which would be revolving around Emily Maitlis' perspective.