Harry, Meghan could be ‘hugely valuable assets’ to monarchy amid Charles, Kate cancer

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could be “hugely valuable assets” if only the Royal family accepts them and puts “resentments” behind.



Speaking with Hello! Magazine, an expert shared the advice to the members of the Royal family as they struggle amid King Charles and Kate Middleton’s cancer diagnosis.

Christopher Andersen, a journalist and author, told the magazine that Prince Harry is eager to return to the UK to help his family amid such a challenging period.

The author of The King: The Life of Charles III said that the Duke of Sussex would be open to working as a part-time royal.

“In fact, he's eager to return to London and help take up some of the slack now that the medical issues of the King and the Princess of Wales have thrown the monarchy into a state of crisis,” the expert said.

“If they could all put these perceived slights and resentments behind them, Harry and Meghan could be hugely valuable assets to the monarchy at a time when it could use all the help it can get.”

Meanwhile, another source told Page Six, "I can see Charles desperately wanting to see the children, and extending this olive branch to Meghan and Harry. He may decide that life is just too short.

"Balmoral is truly the perfect, restful place for a reunion. If he does issue an invite, then Harry and Meghan should surely agree to the visit."