King Charles appears happy during public outings despite cancer diagnosis

King Charles gives off happy vibes during his public engagements despite shocking cancer diagnosis at the age of 75.



According to a body language expert, public perception of the monarch has changed after he lost both his parents, Prince Phillip and Queen Elizabeth, followed by cancer diagnosis.

Charles’ cancer diagnosis was made public in February, after which he continued his state responsibilities within palace confines, and his public engagements were temporarily postponed.

However, the monarch made sure to maintain a public presence, letting the public know he is still in charge.

Analyzing his snaps from his recent appearances, body language expert Judi James said there seems to be a "very new, blossoming love affair between Charles and his public since his cancer diagnosis.”

"The public's affection for Charles was never a given and he must have been aware of that fact, right up to and even after his Coronation,” she told The Mirror.

“People were still mourning for his mother and many were still imagining Diana sitting on the throne as his Queen. Suddenly though, after showing his signals of grief at both his father and his mother's deaths plus after his cancer diagnosis and his method of handling it with some degree of openness and honesty, Charles has shown himself in a much more human light.

“Once seen as a bit of a cold fish, he has shown emotions openly that everyone can identify with and it has probably been the nod that the public needed when it came to genuinely accepting him as King."