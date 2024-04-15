 
Megan Fox shares brutal advice for single women

By
Web Desk
April 15, 2024

Megan Fox offered relationship advice to women after ending her engagement with Machine Gun Kelly.

In a segment with E! News’ The Rundown at the Revolve Festival, the 37-year-old actress told the ladies to not "waste" their energy on men.

“I don't know if I'm the best person to give advice, because my advice is like just learn a skill or develop a hobby, and do not waste your energy on boys. All they're going to do is drain you. Just move on. Invest in yourself,” the mom-of-three said.

Later, Megan re-shared the clip from the interview on her Instagram and penned: “Life advice from a relationship expert.”

The clip also got a nod from MGK who commented: “PREACH.”

Previously, Megan confirmed her breakup from the musician during an episode of Call Her Daddy podcast, saying, “What I’ve learned about being in this relationship is that it’s not for public consumption. I think as of now, I don’t have a comment on the status of the relationship per se.”

Calling MGK her "twin soul," the Jennifer’s Body actress also said that MGK will always remain "a part of her life."

“There will always be a tether to him no matter what. I cannot say for sure what the capacity will be, but I will always be connected to him somehow. Beyond that, I’m not willing to explain,” she continued

