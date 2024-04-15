King Charles warned against running and hiding away due to cancer

Royal experts have just warned King Charles against using his cancer battle as anything other than an open dialogue with the public.



Author Jane Marguerite Tippett issued these claims when referring to the changes that ‘need’ to be made for the monarchy’s alleged survival.

She weighed in on everything in one of her most recent pieces for The Daily Mail.

In that piece she highlighted the age-old tradition of following in footsteps of Kings and Queens past before adding,

“We can see this in the future Queen Elizabeth’s 21st birthday declaration, broadcast to the world from South Africa, that her ‘whole life whether it be long or short’ shall be devoted to her royal responsibilities,” the expert began by writing.

“Royal writer Tina Brown has argued that a rigid adherence to this youthful declaration was a misjudgment which halted timely progression of future generations.”

“Might Brown have a point, however controversial?” though she asked before adding, “In so many respects the story of the British monarchy in the second half of the 20th century was a running commentary on how to manage the trauma of the abdication.”

“One effect was to ensure that the Duke of Windsor remained in permanent exile until his death in 1972, held in a sort of captivity along with any hopes for the sort of modernisation he believed essential for the survival of the modern British monarchy.”

“Much time has passed and much has been learned in the decades which followed Edward’s death. What was possible, perhaps necessary, in the early post-war years, might not be possible now, or appropriate.”

“To thrive in what feels a perilous moment, the monarchy must resist the temptation to turn inward and instead use the crisis as an opportunity to find a new relevance in British public life, one which embraces the personal struggles of its two most senior and respected members as a powerful message that connects the monarchy to the experience of so many ordinary Britons. “

All in all, at the end of the day, “An empathetic and direct approach, the one first championed by Edward VIII, would resonate meaningfully with a country that still looks to the Royal Family as a symbol of national life.”