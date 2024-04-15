Nacho Figueras delights royal fans with stunning photos of Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

Ignacio ‘Nacho’ Figueras, the Argentine polo player and close friend of Prince Harry, has delighted the royal fans with stunning photos of the Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle.



Archie and Lilibet parents attended the Sentebale 'Potential is Waiting' panel discussion and seated dinner at Zaytinya alongside Nacho Figueras and his wife Delfina.

Later, taking to Instagram, Figueras shared photos of the royal couple with caption: “Thank you Grand Champions Polo Club, Melissa Ganzi and Marc for this great night celebrating Sentebale.”

Meghan looked as glamorous as ever in a stunning backless gown at the event hosted by her husband Prince Harry's charitable organisation, Sentebale, in Miami over the weekend.



Prince Harry’s friend also shared the royal couple’s photos in his Instagram stories.

Earlier, following the charity match, Nacho Figueras said: “What an incredible day yesterday at the Grand Champions Polo Club, It was a day not just of sport, but of significant purpose.

“I’m so proud to have shared this experience with my very good friend, Prince Harry. We came together to support Sentebale, a charity close to our hearts that does remarkable work for children in Lesotho and Botswana. It’s always an honor to ride alongside Prince Harry, whose commitment to making a difference is truly inspiring.”