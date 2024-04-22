 
menu

Kate Middleton raises awareness about risks of plastic pollution amid cancer battle

By
Web Desk

April 22, 2024

Kate Middleton raises awareness about risks of plastic pollution amid cancer battle
Kate Middleton raises awareness about risks of plastic pollution amid cancer battle

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton and Prince William are raising awareness of health and environmental risks of plastic pollution as the future queen battles cancer.

The royal couple marked the Earth Day on Monday, April 22 by raising awareness about plastic pollution with reposting Earthshot Prize tweet.

The Earthshot Prize was launched by Prince William in 2020 to search for and scale the most innovative solutions to the world's greatest environmental challenges.

The tweet reads, “It's #EarthDay and we're all talking about the fight to #EndPlastics while raising awareness of the health and environmental risks of plastic pollution.”

Kate Middleton raises awareness about risks of plastic pollution amid cancer battle

It also said on its website that celebrated every year on April 22, Earth Day is a global event. Dedicated to environmental protection, it’s a day when millions of people around the world are encouraged to come together to participate in activities that help to protect the natural world.

This year’s theme is ‘Planet vs Plastics’, which aims to raise awareness of the health and environmental risks of plastic pollution and push for a significant reduction in the production of single-use plastics and wasteful industrial practices.

Princess Beatrice snubs Prince Harry and Meghan Markle?

Princess Beatrice snubs Prince Harry and Meghan Markle?
Salma Hayek shares glimpses from Victoria Beckham ‘super fun' 50th birthday party

Salma Hayek shares glimpses from Victoria Beckham ‘super fun' 50th birthday party
Taylor Swift pens witty responses for TTPD reviews

Taylor Swift pens witty responses for TTPD reviews
King Charles, Kate Middleton's cancer battle bringing them closer video

King Charles, Kate Middleton's cancer battle bringing them closer
Nicola Peltz avoids drama by issuing clarification for snubbing Victoria Beckham's birthday video

Nicola Peltz avoids drama by issuing clarification for snubbing Victoria Beckham's birthday
Meghan Markle finally succumbs to Prince Harry's pressure over Lilibet, Archie video

Meghan Markle finally succumbs to Prince Harry's pressure over Lilibet, Archie
Jenna Dewan channels 'Tortured Poets' energy amid Channing Tatum rift

Jenna Dewan channels 'Tortured Poets' energy amid Channing Tatum rift
Prince Harry sends secret message to King Charles with new Netflix series

Prince Harry sends secret message to King Charles with new Netflix series