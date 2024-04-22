Kate Middleton raises awareness about risks of plastic pollution amid cancer battle

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton and Prince William are raising awareness of health and environmental risks of plastic pollution as the future queen battles cancer.



The royal couple marked the Earth Day on Monday, April 22 by raising awareness about plastic pollution with reposting Earthshot Prize tweet.

The Earthshot Prize was launched by Prince William in 2020 to search for and scale the most innovative solutions to the world's greatest environmental challenges.

The tweet reads, “It's #EarthDay and we're all talking about the fight to #EndPlastics while raising awareness of the health and environmental risks of plastic pollution.”

It also said on its website that celebrated every year on April 22, Earth Day is a global event. Dedicated to environmental protection, it’s a day when millions of people around the world are encouraged to come together to participate in activities that help to protect the natural world.

This year’s theme is ‘Planet vs Plastics’, which aims to raise awareness of the health and environmental risks of plastic pollution and push for a significant reduction in the production of single-use plastics and wasteful industrial practices.