King Charles reminds world of warning he issued in 1970

King Charles on Monday reminded the world of his warning the monarch had issued in 1970 when he was the Prince of Wales.



The monarch reminded about his warning as he marked World Earth Day.

Palace, on behalf of King Charles, shared his full speech he delivered on 19th February 1970, at the age of 21 where he warned of the dangerous effects of plastic pollution on the environment.

King Charles had warned “We are faced at this moment with the horrifying effects of pollution in all its cancerous forms. There is the growing menace of oil pollution at sea, which almost destroys beaches and certainly destroys tens of thousands of seabirds.

“There is chemical pollution discharged into rivers from factories and chemical plants, which clogs up the rivers with toxic substances and adds to the filth in the seas. There is air pollution from smoke and fumes discharged by factories and from gases pumped out by endless cars and aeroplanes.”