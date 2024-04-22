Todd and Julie Chrisley battle lawsuit involving son Grayson from behind bars

Todd and Julie Chrisley are behind bars after being convicted of fraud of millions of dollars

Todd and Julie Chrisley are now embroiled in another lawsuit as their son Grayson has been accused of causing a car accident by being negligent.

A man named Patrick Rykwalder has sued Todd, Julie, Grayson, and Savannah Chrisley over an accident that took place on November 12, 2022.

Savannah has been sued because she is Grayson’s joint legal guardian, whereas Todd and Julie owned the pickup truck Grayson drove.

Rykwalder claims drove his 2020 Dodge Ram on Interstate 65 in Tennessee when Grayson, who drove his parents’ Ford 5150 pickup truck, was directly behind him. He states that Grayson crashed into his stopped car without warning.

“Suddenly and without warning Defendant, Grayson M. Chrisley, negligently and recklessly slammed his vehicle into the rear-end of Plaintiff, Patrick S. Rykwalder’s motor vehicle at a high rate of speed,” the suit read.

Rykwalder said that Grayson was being a “distracted driver” who was “not paying attention to the roadway in the moments immediately preceding the rear impact with the Plaintiff, Patrick S. Rykwalder’s, stopped vehicle.”

He added that Grayson “failed to act appropriately under the circumstances, which included at minimum maintain a safe operating distance from other motor vehicles, maintaining a safe operating speed, and avoiding being distracted by electronic devices within his motor vehicle.”

“Had Defendant, Grayson M. Chrisley, been paying attention to the roadway in front of him this crash would not have occurred,” the suit read.

Rykwalder has demanded damages between $25k to $750k and punitive damages.