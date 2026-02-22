 
Geo News

Jennifer Aniston, Jim Curtis give surprising update after rare admission

Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis reveal relationship status with telling move

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

February 22, 2026

Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis reveal relationship status with telling move
Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis reveal relationship status with telling move 

Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis seem ready to take the next step in their relationship after the hypnotist admitted working through “flare-ups” between them together.

The 57-year-old actress and the self-help author, 51, were spotted apartment hunting together on Friday, February 19, through the luxury estates in the Upper East Side of Manhattan.

The Friends alum and her boyfriend were looking through a building in the Park Avenue built in 1925, which contains 16 stories, a doorman, a basketball court, wine cellars and a concierge, as per Realtor.com.

Aniston kept it casual for the outing in a black coat, grey scarf, baggy jeans and her glasses. Whereas Curtis sported a grey coat, black shirt, and matching khakis.

Jennifer Aniston, Jim Curtis give surprising update after rare admission

Although the couple haven’t confirmed that they’re looking to buy property together, but the timing seems telling as Curtis recently put up his Manhattan house for sale.

The pair seems to be getting stronger together by the day, as the wellness coach recently admitted how they work through issues together.

In a podcast interview, Curtis shared, “I spend a lot of time with my girlfriend. We spend a lot of time in the house together. Sometimes, we can have, like, little things that flare up.”

He continued, “We have the opportunity to either be silent and be angry; or go leave the house. or think about it and meditate on how to change it, or we can say, ‘Hey, this is what happened, I’m sorry,’ and do the repair.”

He explained that they have decided together to work on their dynamic pro-actively and work through things side by side.

Netflix vs HBO: The shows that won the streaming wars
Netflix vs HBO: The shows that won the streaming wars
Hilary Duff sings praises of Taylor Swift for reinventing pop music
Hilary Duff sings praises of Taylor Swift for reinventing pop music
James Van Der Beek's final film 'The Gates' to premiere weeks after passing
James Van Der Beek's final film 'The Gates' to premiere weeks after passing
Barry Manilow postpones tour dates after doctor warning amid cancer recovery
Barry Manilow postpones tour dates after doctor warning amid cancer recovery
Sophie Turner steps into bold 30s after painful divorce drama
Sophie Turner steps into bold 30s after painful divorce drama
Stephen Amell's screen credits: From ‘Arrow' to ‘Baywatch'
Stephen Amell's screen credits: From ‘Arrow' to ‘Baywatch'
BBC faces pressure ahead of BAFTA over political speeches and swearing
BBC faces pressure ahead of BAFTA over political speeches and swearing
Aaron Phypers makes shocking court demand in battle with Denise Richards
Aaron Phypers makes shocking court demand in battle with Denise Richards