 
menu

Prince Harry taught next 'logical step' is to become 'Mr and Mrs Sussex'

By
Web Desk

April 23, 2024

Prince Harry taught next logical step is to become Mr and Mrs Sussex
Prince Harry taught next 'logical step' is to become 'Mr and Mrs Sussex'

Prince Harry’s path has seemingly become difficult as he seeks his primary residence in the US.

The Duke of Sussex, who was evicted from his UK home back in 2023, has taken the painful step in order to secure his footing in America.

Life, however, has become further difficult for the Duke, says royal expert Sean O'Grady.

Writing in The Independent, he said: "It is a bit painful to reflect on all the goodwill for the future heaped on Harry and Meghan when they got married, only six years ago next month. Whoever is to blame for the collapse in their relationship with Britain since, the country lost something quite special when the Sussexes decamped to North America."

He then laid out the future for Harry, noting: "The next logical step for the couple is to become Mr and Mrs Sussex. Then it will be how long before the Duke of Sussex seeks US citizenship, complete with passport?"

Prince Harry warned he's snatched away Archie, Lilibet's future

Prince Harry warned he's snatched away Archie, Lilibet's future
Kylie Jenner's photo sparks pregnancy rumors: See pic

Kylie Jenner's photo sparks pregnancy rumors: See pic
Kanye West 'doubles' Bianca Censori protection after battery incident

Kanye West 'doubles' Bianca Censori protection after battery incident
Prince Harry making royal residency break up official

Prince Harry making royal residency break up official
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's kids Archie, Lilibet called ‘ticking time bombs' video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's kids Archie, Lilibet called ‘ticking time bombs'

Meghan Markle suffers second major blow from royal fan who hijacked her website video

Meghan Markle suffers second major blow from royal fan who hijacked her website
Nicki Minaj becomes latest victim of fan thrown object during concert: Watch video

Nicki Minaj becomes latest victim of fan thrown object during concert: Watch
Taylor Swift reveals another surprise after The Tortured Poets Department

Taylor Swift reveals another surprise after The Tortured Poets Department