Prince Harry taught next 'logical step' is to become 'Mr and Mrs Sussex'

Prince Harry’s path has seemingly become difficult as he seeks his primary residence in the US.

The Duke of Sussex, who was evicted from his UK home back in 2023, has taken the painful step in order to secure his footing in America.

Life, however, has become further difficult for the Duke, says royal expert Sean O'Grady.

Writing in The Independent, he said: "It is a bit painful to reflect on all the goodwill for the future heaped on Harry and Meghan when they got married, only six years ago next month. Whoever is to blame for the collapse in their relationship with Britain since, the country lost something quite special when the Sussexes decamped to North America."

He then laid out the future for Harry, noting: "The next logical step for the couple is to become Mr and Mrs Sussex. Then it will be how long before the Duke of Sussex seeks US citizenship, complete with passport?"