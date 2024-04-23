 
Prince Harry 'last straw' in Royal separation came after Frogmore eviction

By
Web Desk

April 23, 2024

Prince Harry had his final link to residence in the UK broken after King Charles III evicted him from Frogmore Cottage.

The Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan Markle, were requested to stop leasing their London abode three years after the couple officially left the UK.

Royal expert Tom Quinn says: "The story of Harry’s change of residence may have come out only in the past few days, but in fact Harry quietly changed his primary residence as long ago as June 29, 2023 - on the very day he and Meghan were evicted from Frogmore Cottage on the Windsor estate. That’s the date given in new business documents filed in the US this week."

He then highlighted the step was Harry’s last straw in the family, adding : "At the time, few people realised what a slap in the face the eviction from Frogmore felt like for Harry – it was the last straw."

"Harry was absolutely furious and in tears about being evicted from Frogmore – he felt his father had no right to do it and that it was purely vindictive,"

"Harry took it as a cruel rejection – a painful reminder of all that he felt when his father fought with his mother during their long drawn out, painful divorce," Quinn noted.

