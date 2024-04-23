Bunnie Xo slams trolls fat shaming husband Jelly Roll

Bunnie Xo took a stand against internet bullies fat shaming her husband, Jelly Roll.

In a recent episode of Dumb Blonde podcast, the model fired back at bullies and opened up about her husband’s break from social media.

“My husband got off the internet because he is so tired of being bullied about his f****** weight”, she revealed before adding, “That makes me want to cry, because he is the sweetest angel baby”.

“It hurts him”, said the podcaster in the vulnerability of the moment.

Moving forward, Roll’s wife, whose real name is Alisa DeFord, shared her take on online bullying.

Noting how people often feel entitled to pass judgement without hesitation, she remarked, “’You’re a celebrity. You’re supposed to be able to handle it.’ No the f*** we’re not, enough is enough."

The Youtuber also emphasized the serious impact bullying can have on people's minds, suggesting not everyone is able to handle the pressure which can lead to far worse outcomes.

“I’m gonna stand up for all the underdogs”, Bunnie asserted before expressing that she’s never letting the hatred get to her.

The Wild Ones singer had been vocal about his journey f self-improvement as he recently shared with People magazine about his weight loss of “70 something pounds” adding that he felt great and is looking forward to shed some more.