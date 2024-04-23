 
Kate Middleton, Prince William break tradition for son Prince Louis

By
Web Desk

April 23, 2024

Kate Middleton, Prince William break tradition for son Prince Louis

Kate Middleton and Prince William have apparently broken their birthday tradition for youngest son Prince Louis, who turns 6 today, April 23.

Each year, Kate and William, on the eve of their kids' birthdays, and particularly all of Louis', release a photo to commemorate the special day, and serve as a reminder of how much they've grown.

But seemingly in light of recent events, the future king and queen have strayed from tradition.

The royal couple also share the second photo on the day of his birthday, thanking fans for their well wishes.

In 2023, Kate Middleton shared THIS stunning photo of Prince Louis on his 5th birthday
In 2023, Kate Middleton shared THIS stunning photo of Prince Louis on his 5th birthday

However, the royal fans have noticed that this birthday eve marks the first that the Prince and Princess of Wales have not shared a new photo of Prince Louis.

Kate Middleton has reportedly made the tough decision for Prince Louis following Mother's Day photo controversy.

The future queen had issued an apology for her failed attempt at editing her Mother’s Day photograph, saying she was “experimenting with editing” like many “amateur photographers.”

Kate Middleton often takes the photos herself, as a nod to her love for photography.

