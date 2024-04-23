 
Meghan Markle faces major blow related to relaunch of 'Archetypes' podcast

April 23, 2024

Meghan Markle has dealt a major blow related to relaunch of her ‘Archetypes’ podcast, she announced with the award-winning network Lemonada.

Lemonada Media had announced in February a new creative partnership with Meghan.

As part of their new deal, Lemonada will distribute the first season of the award-winning and critically acclaimed “Archetypes” for all audio platforms and also develop a new original podcast series as yet untitled hosted by Meghan, it was announced following the deal.

Now, it has been claimed that Meghan’s podcast has been “pushed back” as the company struggles to get started.

The GB News reported that a California-based source told royal expert Richard Eden: “The relaunch of Meghan’s Archetypes podcast got pushed back to 2025.”

The royal expert, citing the insider, claimed the “smaller podcast company is struggling to get off the starting blocks.”

Following the agreement, Meghan Markle had said: “I’m proud to now be able to share that I am joining the brilliant team at Lemonada to continue my love of podcasting.”

