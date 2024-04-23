 
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle make major announcement ahead of UK return

By
April 23, 2024

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have decided to bring changes in their PR team ahead of their potential return to UK.

According to a report by the People Magazine, two new communications executives have joined the office the California-based royals --including a UK hire.

The publication claims Charlie Gipson and Kyle Boulia have joined as communications executives.

The new officials will report to Ashley Hansen, who remains the head of communications for Meghan and Harry.

While Miranda Barbot has been promoted to the role of Vice President of Programs and Media Operations.

The People further reported that Gipson is based in the UK and will be taking on the role of Director of Communications, serving as a point contact for European media outlets.

The responsibilities for the Deputy Press Secretary and Director of Communications for US media has been handed over to Kyle Boulia.

Archie and Lilibet doting parents have made the changes in their PR team days before Prince Harry’s return to UK next month.

Meghan is also expected to join the Duke for his visit for Invictus Games event.

