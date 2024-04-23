 
menu

Kate Middleton, King Charles find solace in each other companies amid cancer

By
Web Desk

April 23, 2024

Kate Middleton, King Charles find solace in each other companies amid cancer

King Charles sees Kate Middleton as the daughter he never had as monarch grows closer to the Princess of Wales as they fight their separate cancer battles.

According to Closer Weekly, the duo has grown closer since they both were diagnosed of the potentially life threatening disease respectively.

Speaking on their relationship, a source revealed, “Kate is the daughter that Charles never had and they have never been closer than they are right now.”

“Going through this cancer journey together has brought them together in a way that they never expected, but is much appreciated by both of them,” they added.

Meanwhile, another source said that Kate is more concerned for the monarch than her own health as she cannot bear to see her husband Prince William lose another parent.

“Kate is also — even while sick herself — more concerned about Charles. She doesn’t want her husband to lose another parent,” the insider explained.

“She knows she’ll be ok and so with that she’s just uber focused on [Charles] and his journey to health.”

Meghan Markle gets hate as her success is ‘incredibly threatening' to some people

Meghan Markle gets hate as her success is ‘incredibly threatening' to some people
Kate Middleton, Prince William break tradition for son Prince Louis video

Kate Middleton, Prince William break tradition for son Prince Louis
King Charles left Harry in tears over Frogmore eviction: ‘He had no right to do it'

King Charles left Harry in tears over Frogmore eviction: ‘He had no right to do it'
Queen Camilla honours her father with first visit to Royal Lancers as Colonel-in-Chief

Queen Camilla honours her father with first visit to Royal Lancers as Colonel-in-Chief
Bunnie Xo slams trolls fat shaming husband Jelly Roll

Bunnie Xo slams trolls fat shaming husband Jelly Roll
Meghan Markle new jam is 'not going to get her anywhere in life'

Meghan Markle new jam is 'not going to get her anywhere in life'
Prince Harry wanted no 'competition' for Meghan from David Beckham wife

Prince Harry wanted no 'competition' for Meghan from David Beckham wife
Angela Levin upset as Meghan Markle critic backfires: 'You are very rude'

Angela Levin upset as Meghan Markle critic backfires: 'You are very rude'