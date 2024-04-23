King Charles plans to spend summer with ‘daughter’ Kate Middleton: Source

King Charles has planned to spend his summers with his daughter-in-law Kate Middleton in hopes of spending more time together amid their separate cancer battles.



According to Closer Weekly, the monarch talked to the Princess of Wales about going to Balmoral together for the summer along with her kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

“They just talk about going to Balmoral together for the summer and looking forward to that. Kate may just spend time there with Charles before the rest of the family comes,” they said.

The source added, “She’ll bring the kids, but without extended family.”

This comes after an insider revealed that Kate, whom Charles consider a “daughter he never had,” tries to lift his spirits despite battling cancer herself.

“Kate always lifts Charles’ spirits by giving him things to look forward to in the future,” a source told In Touch Weekly.

“He’s really into nature and so if she sees something or a place that they can go to together when they’re feeling up to it she shares that with him.”