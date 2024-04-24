Prince Harry plays ‘eternal victim' as Royal residence changes

Prince Harry is called out for behaving like a ‘spoiled brat’ after eviction from UK home.



The Duke of Sussex, who was asked to leave Frogmore Cottage back in 2023, felt King Charles had no right to treat him unfairly.

Royal author Tom Quinn told the Mirror: "Harry was absolutely furious and in tears about being evicted from Frogmore – he felt his father had no right to do it and that it was purely vindictive. Harry took it as a cruel rejection – a painful reminder of all that he felt when his father fought with his mother during their long drawn out, painful divorce.

"Whenever Charles puts his foot down, it seems unfair to Harry who feels that after everything that has happened to him, he should always get whatever he wants whether that be security paid for by the British taxpayer or a luxurious UK home. For many, Harry is just a poor little rich kid behaving like a spoiled brat, but Harry sees himself as the eternal victim,” he noted.