Jenna Dewan leans on fiance Steve Kazee during pregnancy: 'He's amazing'

Jenna Dewan is glad to have fiancé Steve Kazee's support amid her pregnancy.

The 43-year-old actress, who already shares 10-year-old daughter Everly with ex Channing Tatum and 4-year-old Callum with Steve, spoke about her dynamics with him at the Baby2Baby Mother's Day Celebration.

According to Jenna, her fiancé has been nothing short of "amazing" as they wait for their new baby's arrival.

"He is really good with cravings and also amazing with helping out Eve and Callum with their schedules. And he's constantly reminding me to rest, which is really nice. He's amazing in that way," she told PEOPLE.

Jenna recalled, "When I was a kid, I always had this vision — it was so specific. It was the Christmas tree around Christmas, and just kids and family and just chaos. Happy chaos all around. And I realized the other day, I was like, oh, in my own way, I am creating [that]. So that's exciting for me,” she recalls.

The Step Up star also added that the factor of her being an only child is adding to her excitement of creating “a bigger family.”