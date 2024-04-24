Kate Middleton sends silent message to Royal haters after Prince Louis birthday

Kate Middleton sent a silent message to haters of the Royal family by dropping a sweet snap of Prince Louis to mark his sixth birthday.



After the Princess of Wales was targeted for releasing a doctored snap featuring her and her kids, George, Charlotte and Louis, on Mother’s Day, fans were speculating that she might not release another photo on social media.

However, Kate shocked everyone after she posted the snap as royal expert and historian Dr Tessa Dunlop said the Princess showed she’s “keen to let bygones be bygones” by her latest move.

"Kensington Palace could easily have let this birthday go – Louis is only six, he’s not in line to inherit the throne, his mother is having cancer treatment, his father is trying to multi-task and the general public’s propensity towards conspiracy theories has hardly covered us in glory,” she told The Mirror.

“But by choosing to share a photograph taken by Kate the Princess of Wales is messaging that she’s keen to let bygones be bygones,” the expert added. “She will forgive us and our scurrilous speculation if we quietly let her resume the role of royal photographer-in-chief."

Dunlop added that the sweet snap of Louis shows that the Waleses are back at what they do best - "posing as Britain's first family.”

"Needless to say, few can grumble over a close-up of a six-year-old in a checked shirt. Instead, the cheerful image and positive note it has struck is a reminder that the Prince and Princess of Wales are keen to get back to what they are good at – posing as Britain’s first family – and we are keen to have them,” she said.