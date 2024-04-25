‘Meghan Markle types' cannot overpower Martha Stewart: Source

Meghan Markle is seemingly upsetting celebrity chef Martha Stewart with unfair comparisons.

The Duchess of Sussex, who is being likened to Stewart after the launch of her new brand titled American Riviera Orchard, is upsetting the chef who has worked hard to create her brand.

A source tells In Touch Magazine: "Martha has seen hundreds of Meghan types come and go — and says they all come in with the same self-inflated hype, only to find out it’s a whole new ball game when it comes down to brass tacks. She’s tired of being quizzed by people over how she feels about Meghan’s venture because, honestly, it’s irritating and insulting to her that she’s being compared to a rookie!"

They add: "If Meghan thinks she can come along and replicate that with barely any experience simply because she’s married to a prince, she better think again. Martha doesn’t put a whole lot of faith in her succeeding, but if she does prove to be any competition, Martha won’t hold back in trying to take her down."