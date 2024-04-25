Victoria Beckham wants to become grandma, urges Brooklyn, Nicola to have kids

Victoria Beckham is reportedly urging Brooklyn Beckham and his wife, Nicola Peltz, to have kids as the singer-turned-fashion-designer wants to become a grandma at 50.



However, the Lola star needs time. She and Brooklyn have been vocal about their desire to start a family but Nicola does not feel ready, reported Life & Style.

“Victoria just turned 50 and she’s ready for the next stage in her life — to be a doting grandma,” they said. “She’s been bugging Nic about making babies, and she’s constantly dropping little hints.”

According to the publication, Nicola wants to pursue an acting career even though her directorial debut was a disaster with a IMDb rating of 3.7.

“She admits she does eventually want kids — some biological, some adopted — but says she’s not ready. At this point, the ball is in her court!” they added.

This comes after the billionaire heiress revealed why she snubbed her mother-in-law’s star-studded 50th birthday bash, seemingly to avoid sparking drama.

Nicola revealed she was spending some quality time with her grandmother while her husband Brooklyn Beckham joined the rest of his family members for his mom’s big day.

Sharing a snap featuring the Beckham clan on her Instagram stories, she wrote, "I'm so sad I'm not there to celebrate you and hug you! Sending all my love from me and Naunni."

"I miss you all so much!" she added.

The snap featured the Britain’s power couple, Victoria and David, along with brood, sons Brooklyn, Romeo, and Cruz, and daughter Harper Seven at the birthday bash.