Jennifer Aniston to address infamous Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie affair in memoir?

Jennifer Aniston is reportedly gearing up to pen her memoir almost two years after she expressed her desire to document her life story.



The Friends alum is “finally ready” to write her tell all, a source spilt to Life and Style, adding that the star was inspired by her late friend Matthew Perry, who penned his book Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, a year before his untimely demise at age 54.

They said Aniston has realized that “life is short, so why not do it now?” before revealing that she would be spilling secrets “she’s never told.”

One of the topics the actor’s fans are most interested to read about is her ex-husband Brad Pitt’s affair with Angelina Jolie leading up to her painful divorce, the source said.

“Jen knows people want to hear all about her love affair with Brad and the truth about their divorce, especially since Brad and Angelina have now split and Jen and Brad have reconnected,” the tipster said.

Even though the former couple are on amicable terms, Aniston might delve into her five-year marriage to the Fight Club alum and their very public divorce.

“Jen has had a lot of therapy to make peace with her failed marriage to Brad and other romances that didn’t work out,” they said. “But there is so much more to the story, especially about why they never had a child together.”